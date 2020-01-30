|
Bena Mae Rocke
EUREKA - Bena Mae Rocke, 101, of Eureka, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 7:42 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born July 15, 1918 in Roanoke to Benjamin and Otilla Schumacher Fehr. She married Leroy E. Rocke on October 23, 1937 in Eureka. He passed on November 6, 1986.
Survivors include one daughter, Kathleen (Michael) Leman of Eureka, IL; one son, William Rocke of Normal, IL; one granddaughter, Vicki (Mark) Ziese of Knoxville, TN; and four great-grandchildren, Tanner (Kelti) Ziese, Moriah Ziese, Erika Rocke, and Landon Rocke.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Isaac, Edward, Ben and Bill Fehr; two sisters, Lois DisCarpentrie and Doris Guingrich; and one grandson, Lance Rocke.
Bena was a meek and quiet spirit who enjoyed quilting, gardening and serving others. She was homemaker and also worked in the offices of both the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka and of Elgin when her husband served as administrator at each home.
She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Eureka where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. prior to the services Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka for their loving care, especially Joyce.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020