|
|
Benjamin Daniel Joos Jr.
EAST PEORIA - Benjamin Daniel Joos Jr., 64, of East Peoria died at 1:46 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Benjie was born on October 4, 1955, in Peoria, the son of Benjamin Daniel Sr. and Berniece (Kyburz) Joos. He was formerly married to Jerelyn (Selburg) Joos.
Benjie is survived by his two sons, Benjamin "Chad" (Melissa) Joos of East Peoria and Christopher Thomas (Michelle) Joos of Groveland; four siblings, Cheryl (Bill) Blunier of New Haven, IN, Barbara (Tom) Mauhar of Lincoln, Dennis (Kitty) Joos of Peoria and Bonnie (Stephen) Nave of Washington; six grandchildren, Jerelyn, Julia, Jacqueline, Benjamin, Maximus and Samuel; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Jane Hellrigel.
Benjie attended East Peoria Community High School and soon after became a second-generation bricklayer working in the trade for 40-plus years, retiring as owner of Ben Joos Construction. Benjie was a dedicated supporter of our veterans and volunteered countless hours in the kitchen at the Morton VFW. Benjie's passion for life centered around spending time with his family, fishing and boating. Later in life, he enjoyed helping out around the family farm, traveling and riding his Harley with "his girl," Anita Haddock. Benjie was known to many and greatly loved by his friends and family. He will be deeply missed.
Visitation (with social distancing observed) will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at the funeral Home. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Tremont. Memorials may be made to the Morton VFW or the Theresa Tracy Trot. If you are not able or not comfortable in joining us in person, please leave a condolence at www.Garydeitersfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 24 to May 26, 2020