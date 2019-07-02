Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Opperman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Robert "Ben" Opperman


1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Robert "Ben" Opperman Obituary
Benjamin "Ben" Robert Opperman
PEORIA - Benjamin "Ben" Robert Opperman, 37, of Peoria passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home.
He was born on September 17, 1981, in Bloomington, IL, to Paul Michael Opperman and Donna (Moon) Darling.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Donna (Vernon) Darling of Peoria, IL; father, Paul Opperman of Ludowici, GA; grandmother, Shirley Ann Moon or Peoria Heights, IL; sister, Shannon (Tom) Bourbon of Bangor, ME; brother, Landon Opperman of Ludowici, GA; nephew, Jeremiah Bourbon of Bangor, ME; and life partner, Amanda Ray of Peoria, IL.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Evelyn Opperman; grandfather, Jesse Benjamin Moon; and brother, Adam Opperman.
Ben graduated from Bangor High School in Bangor, ME, in 2000. He worked at Hartt Transportation in Bangor as a Business System Analyst in the IT Department for 13 years. He recently worked for Caterpillar at the Mapleton foundry.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Father David Richardson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Army Emergency Relief Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now