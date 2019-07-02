|
Benjamin "Ben" Robert Opperman
PEORIA - Benjamin "Ben" Robert Opperman, 37, of Peoria passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home.
He was born on September 17, 1981, in Bloomington, IL, to Paul Michael Opperman and Donna (Moon) Darling.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Donna (Vernon) Darling of Peoria, IL; father, Paul Opperman of Ludowici, GA; grandmother, Shirley Ann Moon or Peoria Heights, IL; sister, Shannon (Tom) Bourbon of Bangor, ME; brother, Landon Opperman of Ludowici, GA; nephew, Jeremiah Bourbon of Bangor, ME; and life partner, Amanda Ray of Peoria, IL.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Evelyn Opperman; grandfather, Jesse Benjamin Moon; and brother, Adam Opperman.
Ben graduated from Bangor High School in Bangor, ME, in 2000. He worked at Hartt Transportation in Bangor as a Business System Analyst in the IT Department for 13 years. He recently worked for Caterpillar at the Mapleton foundry.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Father David Richardson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Army Emergency Relief Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019