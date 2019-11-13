Home

POWERED BY

Services
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
(309) 467-2423
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Eureka Apostolic Christian Church
Eureka, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Eureka Apostolic Christian Church
Eureka, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Blunier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Victor Blunier


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Victor Blunier Obituary
Benjamin Victor Blunier
EUREKA - Benjamin Victor "Ben" Blunier, 95, of Eureka died at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
He was born on March 21, 1924, in rural Eureka to Samuel Peter and Dena (Wuethrich) Blunier. He married Wilma Ruth Kempf on January 11, 1948, in Eureka. She passed away on August 15, 2016.
Surviving are 4 sons, Bill (Cheryl) Blunier of New Haven, IN, Tom (Sara) Blunier or Mahomet, IL, Steve (Randi) Blunier of Ocala, FL, and Jim (Terri) Blunier of Robinson, IL; 2 daughters, Linda (John) McGrath of Edwards, IL, and Ellen (Rick) Paulson of Aitkin, MN; 2 sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Blunier of Eureka and Clara Mae Kempf of Roanoke; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, 10 brothers and 4 sisters.
He was a dispatcher at Standard Oil for 18 years. He then became a Field Auditor for the State of Illinois until he retired. Ben was also a self-taught piano player and former song leader.
He was a member of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Roanoke Apostolic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Woods, 14505 Klopfenstein Road, Leo, IN, 46765, or online at gatewaywoods.org.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -