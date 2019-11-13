|
|
Benjamin Victor Blunier
EUREKA - Benjamin Victor "Ben" Blunier, 95, of Eureka died at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
He was born on March 21, 1924, in rural Eureka to Samuel Peter and Dena (Wuethrich) Blunier. He married Wilma Ruth Kempf on January 11, 1948, in Eureka. She passed away on August 15, 2016.
Surviving are 4 sons, Bill (Cheryl) Blunier of New Haven, IN, Tom (Sara) Blunier or Mahomet, IL, Steve (Randi) Blunier of Ocala, FL, and Jim (Terri) Blunier of Robinson, IL; 2 daughters, Linda (John) McGrath of Edwards, IL, and Ellen (Rick) Paulson of Aitkin, MN; 2 sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Blunier of Eureka and Clara Mae Kempf of Roanoke; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, 10 brothers and 4 sisters.
He was a dispatcher at Standard Oil for 18 years. He then became a Field Auditor for the State of Illinois until he retired. Ben was also a self-taught piano player and former song leader.
He was a member of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Roanoke Apostolic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Woods, 14505 Klopfenstein Road, Leo, IN, 46765, or online at gatewaywoods.org.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019