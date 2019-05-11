Home

Benon A. Dombrowski

Benon A. Dombrowski Obituary
Benon A. Dombrowski
PEORIA - Benon A. Dombrowski, age 89, of Peoria, formerly of Chicago, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.
He was a Korean War Army veteran. He was beloved husband of Patricia (nee Kontowicz); loving father of Denise Berg, Brenda (Richard) Bowes and Renee (Steve Brown) Feldman; dear grandfather of Cameron Bowes, Kyle Berg, Lauren Bowes, Nicholas Berg and Alyssa Bowes; brother of Adrian (Agnes) Dombrowski; and brother-in-law of Betty Dombrowski and Connie Dombrowski.
He was one of thirteen children of the late Felix and Lillian Dombrowski.
Services and interment were held in Chicago.
He was a former employee of the City of Chicago.
For information, please contact the Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 708-301-3595.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019
