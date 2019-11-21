|
Bernadine Cannon
WASHINGTON - Bernadine J. Cannon, 95, of Washington formerly of Creve Coeur, IL and Metamora, IL passed away at 9:05am, Sunday, November 17, 2019, at her residence.
She was born June 4, 1924 in Osborne, KS the daughter of Harold and Maude Durfey Earls. She married Dale Cannon on June 9, 1951 in Kay, OK. He passed away on May 24, 2019 in Washington. One brother, Harold, also preceded her in death.
Surviving are one son David (Debra) Cannon of Washington, three grandchildren Melissa (Tom) Pokarney of Washington, IL; Scott Cannon and daughter of East Peoria and Amanda (Robert) Pierce of Metamora, IL. Also surviving are three great grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 9:00am, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Bob DeBolt will officiate. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Pekin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to -Central Illinois Chapter. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019