|
|
Bernadine M. Appel
CHILLICOTHE - Bernadine M. Appel, age 90, of Chillicothe passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at her home in Chillicothe.
She was born on August 7, 1929, in Metamora, Illinois, to Isadore "Ike" and Josephine (Kirchgesner) Schierer. She married Bernard Appel on September 20, 1947, at St. Elizabeth Church in Washburn, IL. He preceded her in 2010.
Surviving are her children, Diane Johnson of Peoria, Sandy (Paul) Bundy of Peoria, Kenneth (Twilla Farley) Appel of Lacon and Marie Zannacker of Chillicothe; 45 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; five brothers; and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Judy Hawley and Nancy "Jo" Reffett; and two brothers, Francis and Richard Schierer.
Bernadine was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and she enjoyed caring for her flowers. Bernadine loved spending time with her family and, especially, cooking for her grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe. Father Matthew Deptula will be officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass on Friday at the church, as well as on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. A Rosary will also be held on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the , and the .
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019