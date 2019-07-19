|
Bernard E. Vermeire
WYOMING – Bernard Vermeire, 87, of Wyoming, passed away at 11:21 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Toulon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Toulon.
He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Wyoming, where a funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019. Fr. John Cyr will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Recitation of the rosary will be at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Dominic Cemetery in Wyoming.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Bernard's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019