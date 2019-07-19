Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
(309) 695-3131
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Wyoming, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Vermeire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard E. Vermeire


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard E. Vermeire Obituary
Bernard E. Vermeire
WYOMING – Bernard Vermeire, 87, of Wyoming, passed away at 11:21 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Toulon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Toulon.
He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Wyoming, where a funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019. Fr. John Cyr will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Recitation of the rosary will be at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Dominic Cemetery in Wyoming.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Bernard's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now