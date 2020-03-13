Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Universalist Unitarian Church
3000 W. Richwoods Drive
Peoria, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
the Universalist Unitarian Church,
3000 W. Richwoods Drive
Peoria, IL
View Map
Bernard J. Hickey


1942 - 2020
Bernard J. Hickey Obituary
Bernard J. Hickey
EDELSTEIN - Bernard (Bernie) J. Hickey, 78, of rural Edelstein, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Home in Lacon, IL. He was admitted there July 2019 and his family wishes to thank all caregivers for their loving care and compassion.
He was born January 6, 1942, to John and Helen (Fuertges) Hickey of Camp Grove. He graduated from Bradford High School and St. Ambrose College. He was employed at Camp Grove State Bank, retiring in 1990 as Executive Vice President, and continued to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the bank.
He was an active and involved member of the Peoria Chapter of the ACLU.
He is survived by siblings Denny (Val) of Bradford, Jim (Peg) of Bellingham, WA, Rosemary (Hank) Welch of Evanston, IL, Kathy (Dan) Czarniewski of Boca Raton, FL, sister-in-law Mary Hickey of Seattle, WA, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Philip.
Bernie was a member of the Universalist Unitarian Church, 3000 W. Richwoods Drive in Peoria. A Celebration Of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date at St. Patrick Cemetery in Camp Grove, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Universalist Unitarian Church, or St. Joseph Home, Lacon, IL.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
