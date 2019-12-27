|
Bernard M. Williamson
PEORIA - Bernard M. Williamson, 97, of Peoria, IL passed away at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, IL.
Bernie was born on July 6, 1922 to Eben and Mary (Lock) Williamson in Canton, IL. He married Betty Wenzel on Sept. 30, 1945. She passed away on June 27, 2013. They were marred for 67 years.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Lawrence and William Williamson.
Surviving are: two sons, Brian (Mary) Williamson of Pekin and Blair (Janel) Williamson of Greeley, CO; ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
While studying pre-med at the University of Illinois on Dec. 7, 1941 he became one of the Greatest Generation whose lives were changed forever. Bernie went from studying to become a medical doctor to a heavy weapons sergeant with the Fifth U.S. Army Combat Engineers 88th Infantry 313th Engineer Battalion. Bernie received Battle Stars for participating in four major battles including Anzio where he volunteered to drive a weapons carrier under heavy fire to deliver ammunition to troops who were running out and trying to stay in the fight.
Bernie made many friends with his kindness and he will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 10–11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin followed by funeral and military honors at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in American Mausoleum in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome donations to Food for the Hungry at the Salvation Army in this area.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019