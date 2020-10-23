Bernard MiddletonPEORIA - Lovingly cared for and raised by Bernard & Mary Middleton, Ed passed away on September 23, 2020, at the age of 76. He was born in Peoria, Illinois, on November 17, 1943.After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy in April 1964 and was stationed at NAS Pensacola, Florida. He married Frances K. Bauer, wife of 52 years, on May 18, 1968. She survives along with their children Mary Miller, son-in-law Douglas and grandson Ryan and Michelle LaRoe, and son-in-law Ronald. An infant daughter, Jennifer, preceded Ed to heaven.He loved the ocean, snorkeling, and scuba diving. He was the kindest, gentle, and giving person to walk this earth. He is totally missed.Graveside services will be at a later date.