Berneda Smith
BARTONVILLE - Berneda Rose Smith, 84, of High Point, NC, formerly of Bartonville, passed away at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at West Chester Harbor Assisted Living.
She was born on September 15, 1934, in Pekin, IL, the daughter of William and Rosa Clauson Uphoff. She married Claus Smith in Bartonville on August 18, 1956.
Berneda is survived by one daughter, Valerie (Jeffrey) Bussell of Thomasville, NC; one son, Bruce (Alane) Smith of Bremerton, WA; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years and her parents.
Berneda was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St John Lutheran Church in Bartonville, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Pastor Michael Jones will officiate. Burial will be in St John Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St John Lutheran Church.
To view Berneda's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to davisonfultonwoolsey.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019