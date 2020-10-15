1/1
Berneta L. Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Berneta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Berneta L. Evans
FARMINGTON – Berneta L. Evans, 93, of Farmington, passed away at 10:15 AM on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Courtyard Estates in Farmington, IL. She was born on July 10, 1927 in Harris Township, Fulton county, IL to Ralph W. and Belle (McDermet) Little. She married Donald E. Evans on March 10, 1946 in Canton, IL. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2006.
Berneta was also preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Carol Diefendorf, and one sister, Helen Stine.
Surviving are three children, Donna (Jay) Fager of Blythewood, S.C., Lynn (David) London of La Quinta, CA, and Michael (Nina Bush) Evans of Dunlap, IL; six grandchildren, Angela (Mark) Robinson, Kevin (Rene') Fager, Matt (Elizabeth) Fager, Sasha (Ben) Hernandez, Xavier (Jessica) Gingerevans, and Quinn (Charlotte) Gingerevans; three step-grandchildren, Tiffany (Michael) Riddle, Darby (Karl) Kaiser, and Cami (Richard) Reid; five great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
Berneta worked at Woolworth's in Canton, IL, National Bank of Canton, and Joske's Department Store of San Antonio, TX. She was a member of the Providence Chapel Church in rural Farmington, IL, a member of WSCS, Farmington American Legion Women Auxiliary, Fulton County Home Bureau, and the Canton China Painting Guild. Berneta volunteered at the Farmington Historical Society. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, china painting, making quilts, and was a doll collector.
Graveside services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Providence Chapel Cemetery in rural Farmington, IL. Memorials can be made to Providence Chapel Cemetery Fund or Farmington Historical Society. Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL is in charge of arrangements. To view Berneta's DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved