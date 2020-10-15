Berneta L. Evans
FARMINGTON – Berneta L. Evans, 93, of Farmington, passed away at 10:15 AM on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Courtyard Estates in Farmington, IL. She was born on July 10, 1927 in Harris Township, Fulton county, IL to Ralph W. and Belle (McDermet) Little. She married Donald E. Evans on March 10, 1946 in Canton, IL. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2006.
Berneta was also preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Carol Diefendorf, and one sister, Helen Stine.
Surviving are three children, Donna (Jay) Fager of Blythewood, S.C., Lynn (David) London of La Quinta, CA, and Michael (Nina Bush) Evans of Dunlap, IL; six grandchildren, Angela (Mark) Robinson, Kevin (Rene') Fager, Matt (Elizabeth) Fager, Sasha (Ben) Hernandez, Xavier (Jessica) Gingerevans, and Quinn (Charlotte) Gingerevans; three step-grandchildren, Tiffany (Michael) Riddle, Darby (Karl) Kaiser, and Cami (Richard) Reid; five great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
Berneta worked at Woolworth's in Canton, IL, National Bank of Canton, and Joske's Department Store of San Antonio, TX. She was a member of the Providence Chapel Church in rural Farmington, IL, a member of WSCS, Farmington American Legion Women Auxiliary, Fulton County Home Bureau, and the Canton China Painting Guild. Berneta volunteered at the Farmington Historical Society. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, china painting, making quilts, and was a doll collector.
Graveside services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Providence Chapel Cemetery in rural Farmington, IL. Memorials can be made to Providence Chapel Cemetery Fund or Farmington Historical Society. Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL is in charge of arrangements. To view Berneta's DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com