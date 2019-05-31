|
|
Bernetta McCloud
CREVE COEUR - Bernetta Faye McCloud, 84, of Creve Coeur passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born Aug. 31, 1934 in South Pekin to Oscar Virgil and Minnie Mae Lord Dorsey. She was preceded in death by her son, James Lee Howarter on May 24, 2014; her parents; five brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Sue Howarter; son, John (Gwen) Howarter; two grandsons, Sean and Bryce and sister, Phyllis (Frank) Sprague.
Bernetta was the owner and operator of Hotel Henry in Henry from April 15, 1976 until May 19, 1985. She later worked for Rohn Industries in Peoria from February 3, 1986 until retiring in November 1997.
Cremation has been accorded and a graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the in her name. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019