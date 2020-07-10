1/1
Bernice A. Vogel
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice A. Vogel
MAPLETON - Bernice A. Vogel, 93, of Mapleton, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home in Mapleton.
She was born August 26, 1926 in Walsh, IL to Benjamin and Agnes (Roth) Borgard. She married Vincent Eckhold on November 28, 1946, he preceded her in death on April 30, 1984, she later married Paul E. Vogel on January 21, 1989 and he preceded her in death on October 30, 1995. Her parents, two brothers, four sisters, one son, Daniel Eckhold, a grandson Danny Haidar, a daughter-in-law, Linda Eckhold, and a son-in-law, Dave Cease also preceded her in death.
Surviving are eleven children, Edward Eckhold of Peoria, Ben (Gail) Eckhold of Creve Coeur, Tim Eckhold of Peoria, Tim (Tracy) Vogel of Cherry Valley, Cathie (Jim) Tranchitella of Bartonville, Toni (Grant) Cox of Williamsfield, Milli Haidar of Des Moines, IA, Tammy (Jeff) Blacet of Peoria, Pam (Bill) Van Antwerp of Tremont, Patricia Eckhold of Pekin and Cynthia (John) Cozad of Mainesville, OH; and a daughter-in-law, Christine Eckhold of Lebanon, OR. Also surviving are 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.
Bernice worked as a clerk for Eagle Supermarket and the in the accounting department at Baker-Hauser before retiring. She was a past member of St. John Catholic Church and a current member of St. Ann Catholic Church. Bernice enjoyed flowers, babysitting, gardening, playing cards, puzzles, quilting and playing computer games.
A visitation will be Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel, social distancing will be observed. A funeral mass will be at 10:00 am on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Peoria. Father Jeremy Freehill will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. Online condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved