Bernice A. Vogel
MAPLETON - Bernice A. Vogel, 93, of Mapleton, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home in Mapleton.
She was born August 26, 1926 in Walsh, IL to Benjamin and Agnes (Roth) Borgard. She married Vincent Eckhold on November 28, 1946, he preceded her in death on April 30, 1984, she later married Paul E. Vogel on January 21, 1989 and he preceded her in death on October 30, 1995. Her parents, two brothers, four sisters, one son, Daniel Eckhold, a grandson Danny Haidar, a daughter-in-law, Linda Eckhold, and a son-in-law, Dave Cease also preceded her in death.
Surviving are eleven children, Edward Eckhold of Peoria, Ben (Gail) Eckhold of Creve Coeur, Tim Eckhold of Peoria, Tim (Tracy) Vogel of Cherry Valley, Cathie (Jim) Tranchitella of Bartonville, Toni (Grant) Cox of Williamsfield, Milli Haidar of Des Moines, IA, Tammy (Jeff) Blacet of Peoria, Pam (Bill) Van Antwerp of Tremont, Patricia Eckhold of Pekin and Cynthia (John) Cozad of Mainesville, OH; and a daughter-in-law, Christine Eckhold of Lebanon, OR. Also surviving are 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.
Bernice worked as a clerk for Eagle Supermarket and the in the accounting department at Baker-Hauser before retiring. She was a past member of St. John Catholic Church and a current member of St. Ann Catholic Church. Bernice enjoyed flowers, babysitting, gardening, playing cards, puzzles, quilting and playing computer games.
A visitation will be Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel, social distancing will be observed. A funeral mass will be at 10:00 am on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Peoria. Father Jeremy Freehill will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. Online condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
