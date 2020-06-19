Bernice "Putzie" Christian
1924 - 2020
Bernice "Putzie" Christian
PEORIA - Bernice E. Christian, "Putzie", 95, of Peoria died peacefully June 9, 2020 at University Rehab at Northmoor in Peoria.
She was born on December 2, 1924.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and to read the full obituary please go to csmico.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
