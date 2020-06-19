Bernice "Putzie" Christian
PEORIA - Bernice E. Christian, "Putzie", 95, of Peoria died peacefully June 9, 2020 at University Rehab at Northmoor in Peoria.
She was born on December 2, 1924.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and to read the full obituary please go to csmico.com
PEORIA - Bernice E. Christian, "Putzie", 95, of Peoria died peacefully June 9, 2020 at University Rehab at Northmoor in Peoria.
She was born on December 2, 1924.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and to read the full obituary please go to csmico.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.