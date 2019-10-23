|
Bernice Favus
PEORIA - Bernice Favus, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, aged 94, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully at her home in Pompano Beach, FL, with her loving daughters by her side.
Bernice was born in Peoria, IL, on April 21, 1925, the only child of Gussie and Paul Urban. She was raised in Peoria and graduated from Woodruff High School. She married Robert Favus, the love of her life, in Peoria, on October 15, 1945.
Bernice is survived by her children, Mitchell Favus and his wife, Janni, Jeannie Anderson and Lisa Howard; her grandchildren, Joshua Favus and his wife, Niki, Erin Otterstrom, Lauren Howard, Allison Howard, Justin Levitch and his wife, Sara, and Jennifer Vasichko and her husband, Dustin; and two great-grandchildren, Julien Levitch and Levi Vasichko.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Favus.
Bernice was an extraordinary mother and she rejoiced in being a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Bernice was devoted to her extended family and many friends. We loved her with all our hearts.
A graveside service will be held at the Peoria Hebrew Cemetery on Friday, October 25, at 11 a.m.
Donations may be made in Bernice's memory to the Peoria Hebrew Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, 6839 N. Fox Point Drive, Peoria, IL 61614.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019