Bernice Kaiser
1931 - 2020
Bernice Kaiser
MORTON - Bernice H. Kaiser, 89, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, after a brief illness.
She was born on January 10, 1931, in Morton, Ill., to Frank and Clara (Strickfaden) Eisele. She married Wayne E. Kaiser on January 7, 1955, in rural Pekin, Ill., at Zion Evangelical United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2010. She was also preceded in death by both parents; sisters, Hazel Strickfaden and Mildred Eyrse; and her brother, Robert Eisele.
Surviving are 17 nieces and nephews and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
As a young woman, Bernice was a telephone operator in Morton. She was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical United Methodist Church, formerly Evangelical United Brethren Church, where she taught Sunday school classes and sang in the church choir for many years. Bernice also was a member of the Zion Women's Missionary Society and Tazewell County Home Extension group in Morton.
A private family funeral service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Ed Newlan officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical United Methodist Church in Pekin, Salvation Army or South Side Mission.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
