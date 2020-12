Bernice Kelly BurneyPEORIA - Mrs. Bernice Kelly Burney, 73, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Victory Christian Church, with a visitation at 10 a.m. Host Pastor Charles Brown and eulogist Rev. Spencer Gibson. Bernice will be laid to rest with her husband at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL.The full obituary may be viewed at simonsmortuary.com