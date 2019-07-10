Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Ann's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St Ann's Catholic Church
Bernice M. "Bea" White


1923 - 2019
Bernice M. "Bea" White Obituary
Bernice M. "Bea" White
PEORIA - Bernice M. "Bea" White, age 96, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 5:15 p.m. at the Grandview Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Peoria.
She was born on June 15, 1923, in Peru, IL, to Carl and Alvina (Hombuecher) Traeger. She married Ronald White on July 20, 1945, in Hannibal, MO. He passed away on Nov. 6, 2015, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Julie White-Reeder; two brothers, Ralph Traeger and Jim Traeger; and two sisters, Ruth Henne and Sister Alvina "Lil."
Survivors include seven children, Ron (Sherry) White of Bartonville, Randy White of Peoria, Mike (Sherry) White of Washington, Marianne Holman of Bartonville, Judy (Jerry Loos) Boles of Peoria, Sue (Les) Howell of Peoria and Kathy (Melvin) Anglin of Peoria; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bea first worked as a cashier at Szolds for seven years, then was an Office Manager at Lawson Label Co. in Peoria for eight years, retiring in 1980.
She was a member of St Ann's Catholic Church and St John's Ladies Guild. Bea was active at St Jude Knights of Columbus #4333, enjoying bingo, fish fries and their 55 Plus Club.
A funeral Mass will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St Ann's Catholic Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peoria Chapter or St Ann's Catholic Church.
You may view Bea's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 10 to July 12, 2019
