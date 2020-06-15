Bernice Malson
CREVE COEUR - Bernice Malson, 83, of Creve Coeur, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. There will be no public visitation.
Bernice was bon on January 1, 1937, in Peoria, a daughter of Walter and Dora (Fusener) Slane. She married Merl Malson on July 4, 1954 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents, son, Raymond Malson and all of her siblings.
She is survived by her children, children, Frank (Mickey) Malson of Creve Coeur, Lorraine Sue (Arnold) Bartholomew of Pekin, and Char (Ronnie) Burnette of Peoria; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bernice's memory to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Bernice's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at HurdFamilyFunerals.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.