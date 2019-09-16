|
Bernice Rapp
MORTON — Bernice A Rapp, 96, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Bernice was born November 3, 1922 in Wolcott, Ind., to Chris and Alice (Punke) Rinkenberger. She married Henry W. Rapp, Jr. on January 16, 1944 in Peoria.
She is survived by one son, Stephen (Jeanne) Rapp of Tega Cay, S.C.; one daughter-in-law, Sara Rapp of Morton; two daughters, Barbara (Jim) Rapp Cardwell of Chevy Chase, Md., and Sally (David) Zwanzig of Morton. Also surviving is one brother, Glenn (Lucie) Rinkenberger of Burlington, Iowa.
She has eight grandchildren: Michael (Cindy) Rapp, Tega Cay, S.C.; Katie (Ryan) Walcott, Wake Forest, N.C.; Allison Rapp, Washington; Owen Cardwell and Julia Cardwell, Chevy Chase, Md.; Barbara (David) Bender, Eureka; Caleb (Carrie) Zwanzig, Littleton, Colo.; and Joanna (Stephen) Foehringer, Batavia, Ill.; as well as 19 great-grandchildren.
Bernice was a member of Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, September 20, 2019, with Apostolic Christian Church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home, Morton, and on Friday, from 9:00 to 9:45 AM at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton.
To express condolences online visit www.knappjohnson.com .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019