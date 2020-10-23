1/1
Bernice Sutter
1933 - 2020
MORTON – Bernice E. Sutter, 86, of Morton, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
She was born to Henry and Susanna (Bechler) Eichelberger on November 20, 1933, on a farm in Hopedale, Ill. She graduated from Hopedale Township High School in 1951. She married Wayne E. Sutter on July 27, 1951, at the Hopedale Mennonite Church. He survives. Also surviving are her children, Shirley (John) Brown of Morton, Sharon (Timothy) Richmond of Lakeville, Minn., Roger (Carissa) Sutter of Scottsdale, Penn., and Sheila Bell of Savannah, Ga.; six grandchildren, Brandon Brown, Brittney (Christopher) Fischer, Tera (Jeff) Baker, Tierney (Paul) Atkins, Bryan (Jennifer) Richmond, and Bradley Bell; and five great-grandsons, Thomas, Marcus, Bennett, Ethan, and Cory.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ervin (Dora) Eichelberger, Clarence (Clara) Eichelberger, and Wilbert Eichelberger; and sister, Verda (Paul) Miller.
Bernice was an active member of First Mennonite Church where she was a member of Mennonite Women and taught Sunday school. She was noted especially for the cards and letters that she sent for many birthdays, get well wishes, and sympathy to comfort and encourage those experiencing illness and loss of loved ones. She recognized this as a calling and wanted it as a service to her Lord. Due to failing vision, she was unable to continue this service, and numerous people have expressed missing her cards and letters. She also loved raising flowers and would take them to encourage people. She was talented in doing embroidery work.
She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved them all dearly and was greatly loved in return.
She regularly thanked and expressed appreciation to those who cared for her at Restmor and her family echoes that appreciation and thanks.
A private family funeral service will be held at First Mennonite Church in Morton, with Pastor Aaron Yoder officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Tremont.
Bernice's funeral service will be live streamed for public viewing via Zoom meeting on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9033618804. The meeting ID is 903 361 8804. To join from a landline, call 1(312)626-6799 and enter the meeting ID when prompted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Mennonite Church in Morton or Menno Haven Camp and Retreat Center, 9301 1575 East St., Tiskilwa, IL 61368.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view the online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Viewing
11:00 AM
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9033618804 . The meeting ID is 903 361 8804.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
