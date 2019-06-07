|
|
Bernice Wells
MORTON – M. Bernice Wells, 95, of Morton, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at her home.
Bernice was born on May 2, 1924, in Bath, Ill., to Milton and Edith (Brown) Lacey. She married Bob Wells on July 31, 1948, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 15, 2014. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
Surviving are two sons, David (Kathleen) Wells of Rochester, Minn. and Randy (June) Wells of Las Vegas, Nev.; five grandchildren, Naomi (Scott) Williams, Nathan (Jenna) Wells, Neil (Kristin) Wells, Jeff Wells, and Steve (Liz) Wells; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Bernice worked for 10 years at Caterpillar, Inc. in the payroll office before taking time off to raise her family. She later worked 39 years for the Morton School District, retiring in 2010, at the age of 86, as the Data Processing Director.
Bernice was a member of the Morton United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, with Rev. Gary Feldman officiating. A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton and at the church, from and 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019