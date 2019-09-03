Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Berniece Porch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berniece Effie Porch


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Berniece Effie Porch Obituary
Berniece Effie Porch
RAPATEE - Berniece Effie Porch, 97, of Rapatee, IL, passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Lafayette, IN.
She was born on April 6, 1922, in Rapatee to Walter A. and Mabel C. (Johnson) Brashear. She married RL Porch on September 2, 1943, in Rapatee at her parents' home. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Berniece was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Patricia Sue Stier (John); one brother, Walter Brashear Jr.; and three sisters, Lois Sandberg, Clara Michela and Thelma Shreffler.
Surviving are one sister, Betty Stuckel of Rapatee; one son, Michael Alan (Leanne) Porch of Anderson, IN; six grandchildren, Rachel (Greg), Sarah "Sadie," Noah, Enoch, Gabriel (Alaina) and Joshua (Rebekah); and six great-grandchildren, Michael, Emilee, David, Sarah, Anna and Isaac.
As a young girl, Berniece began working for her father at Walt's Grocery and Meats and, later, as a young woman, she worked briefly at Stuckel's Grocery in Rapatee. She was a member of the Union Church of Rapatee, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and filled in as church pianist when needed. She was a member of the Rapatee Ladies Aid organization for many years and participated in many United Mine Workers events in support of her husband, RL.
Berniece enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and neighborhood children, travel and family camping, painting small rocks and scenery, playing piano at home (self-taught), doll collecting with her sisters, visiting and playing Dominoes with family and neighbors, flowers and gardening, hymns, country music and other Nashville "stuff," and cooking for family and friends. She enjoyed supplying meals for older family members and neighbors who could not do for themselves.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 6, and 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, prior to an 11 a.m. service at the Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Union Church of Rapatee, the Galesburg Rescue Mission or Gideons International.
To view Berniece's DVD or to express online condolences, you may go to sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Berniece's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now