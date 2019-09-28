|
Bernita M. Rigdon
PEORIA - Bernita M. Rigdon, 104, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on June 11, 1915, in Canton, IL, to Thomas and Alta (Abshire) Flynn. She married Maurice A. Rigdon on October 1, 1949, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2004.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, four brothers and two sisters.
Bernita was a retired beautician who had worked for 37 years.
A funeral will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Futon County, 22988 E. State Highway 9, Canton, IL 61520.
Condolences can be submitted to www.Davison-Fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019