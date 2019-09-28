Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernita Rigdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernita M. Rigdon


1915 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernita M. Rigdon Obituary
Bernita M. Rigdon
PEORIA - Bernita M. Rigdon, 104, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on June 11, 1915, in Canton, IL, to Thomas and Alta (Abshire) Flynn. She married Maurice A. Rigdon on October 1, 1949, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2004.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, four brothers and two sisters.
Bernita was a retired beautician who had worked for 37 years.
A funeral will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Futon County, 22988 E. State Highway 9, Canton, IL 61520.
Condolences can be submitted to www.Davison-Fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now