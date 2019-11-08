Home

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
Bert French Jr. Obituary
Bert French, Jr.
WASHINGTON - Bert French, Jr., 90, of Washington passed away at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at his home.
Surviving is his wife, Bonnie; sons, Charles Michael (Mary Ellen Shea), Ricky D. (Shawna), and Mark E., all of Washington; grandchildren, Shane A. (Jana), Angela K., and Clint T. French; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle (Joshua) Hack; Brooke and Wyatt Simpson; Austin, Rylie, Cleopatra and Willow French; and Ember Dixon; a great-great-grandson on the way, Jack M. Hack, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Bert will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington.Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude.
Visit www.deitersfuneralhome.com, for more information.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
