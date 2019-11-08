|
Bert French, Jr.
WASHINGTON - Bert French, Jr., 90, of Washington passed away at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at his home.
Surviving is his wife, Bonnie; sons, Charles Michael (Mary Ellen Shea), Ricky D. (Shawna), and Mark E., all of Washington; grandchildren, Shane A. (Jana), Angela K., and Clint T. French; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle (Joshua) Hack; Brooke and Wyatt Simpson; Austin, Rylie, Cleopatra and Willow French; and Ember Dixon; a great-great-grandson on the way, Jack M. Hack, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Bert will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington.Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019