Bertha P. Mueller
PEORIA - Bertha Pauline Mueller, 97, died peacefully at The Christian Buehler Home on August 20, 2020.
She was the daughter of Amelie (Rank) and Wilhelm Mueller, born in Stuttgart, Germany on June 18, 1923.
Bertha is survived by her nephew, Richard H. and Lesley (Swords) Orth; her great-nephew Jared D. Orth; great-great-nephew, Owen Orth; and her great-niece, Janet Orth and Allen Braden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Elsa Anna Orth and brother-in-law, Harald Orth.
Ms. Mueller moved to Peoria, Illinois with her family in 1951. She worked well past retirement age, caring for others who knew and loved her, especially Janet, Grant, and Bill.
She was devoted to her family and friends, who appreciated her: loving kindness and generosity, her devout faith conviction, her zest for life and gratitude for what she had, her love of reading, and her gift of storytelling that regaled several generations, often bringing laughter into the room.
The family thanks Buehler Home for the wonderful care she received through the years and especially the final weeks.
There will be a virtual memorial service for immediate family. Interment of the ashes will be at Springdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Christian Buehler Home or to The Springdale Historic Preservation Foundation. For more information or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com
