Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Bertha Williams Obituary
Bertha Williams
PEORIA - Bertha Lee Williams, 85, of Peoria, IL peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her residence.
Mother Williams leaves to cherish her most precious memories her loving and devoted family; one daughter, Rose (Pastor Thurston L. Sr.) Hunt and one son, Dwayne (Jeneen) Williams all of Peoria; four sisters, Irma Funches and Christell Morris both of Peoria, Jessie Mae Ferrell of Homer, LA and Vastie Phillips of Houston, TX; three grandchildren; Constance Hunt, Kobe Williams and Kylee Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 At New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. The host Pastor is Rev. Cleveland Thomas, Sr., the officiant and eulogist will be Bishop Joseph Johnson. Mother Williams will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery. Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
