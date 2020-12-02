Bess Greanias
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Bess B. Greanias, 92, formerly of Decatur, Illinois, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Peoria Heights, where she had lived for the last 10 years.
Bess is survived by her three daughters, Diane "Becky" Lagouros (Pete) of Peoria Heights, Georgia Casciato (Dan) of Downers Grove and Stephanie Greanias (Steve McMahill) of Peoria; seven grandchildren, Evan (Meredith), Basil, Paul and Andrew Lagouros, Tae Scocos and John and Myra Casciato; and two great-granddaughters, Violet and Ella Lagouros.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Basil G. Greanias.
