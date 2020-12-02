1/1
Bess Greanias
Bess Greanias
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Bess B. Greanias, 92, formerly of Decatur, Illinois, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Peoria Heights, where she had lived for the last 10 years.
Bess is survived by her three daughters, Diane "Becky" Lagouros (Pete) of Peoria Heights, Georgia Casciato (Dan) of Downers Grove and Stephanie Greanias (Steve McMahill) of Peoria; seven grandchildren, Evan (Meredith), Basil, Paul and Andrew Lagouros, Tae Scocos and John and Myra Casciato; and two great-granddaughters, Violet and Ella Lagouros.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Basil G. Greanias.
For full obituary, please visit www.Legacy.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Facebook page of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Decatur
Funeral services provided by
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 875-1283
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 28, 2020
A marvelous daughter, wife, mother to 3 wonderful daughters and their families, plus a special friend to Dean and myself for many years! The Lord only takes the good ones directly to heaven with Him! Have faith, she is in his arms and with Bill, her family, and all her friends! God bless Bess!
Margret Borchers Cuttill
Friend
November 28, 2020
While I didn´t know Mrs. Greanias personally, I can see her physical and characteristic beauty through her obituary. Obviously, hers was "a life well lived". I extend my heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends and all whose life she touched in any way.
Pam Blazer
