Bessie Bates
EUREKA - Bessie S. Bates, 96, of Eureka passed away at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born on January 28, 1923, in Hoisington, KS, to Philip Cornelius and Hattie Sue Omer Kopplin. She married Shelley Lee Bates on July 6, 1946, in Kansas City, KS. He passed away on February 28, 2001.
Surviving are one daughter, Janet (James) Wuellner of Avon, Indiana; one son, Charles (Julie) Bates of Metamora; four grandchildren, Mark (Sara) Wuellner, Laura (Anthony Clarke) Wuellner, Scott Bates and Jeffrey Bates; and two great-grandchildren, Fay Wuellner and Miles Wuellner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother and three sisters.
Bessie was a homemaker and a member of the First Christian Church of Chicago Heights from the 1950s to the 2000s, where she actively volunteered as a deacon and youth group leader and helped with many church functions. She was an avid golfer and sports fan, supporting the Chicago White Sox and Kansas University (KU) college basketball. There were many times she could be heard cheering "Rock! Chalk! Jayhawk!" while watching their games.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice or the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Online tributes and condolences may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019