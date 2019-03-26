|
Bessie Mae Milton
PEORIA - Bessie Milton, 77, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 8 a.m on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
She was born on January 31, 1942, in Tchula, MS, to Harry Jones and Rebecca Mayze. They preceded her in death. She married Edward L.D. Milton in 1957. He also preceded her in death.
Bessie ministered at Morning Glory Baptist Church. She formely attended New Hope Church of Deliverance. She enjoyed doing crosswords puzzles, fishing and rummage sales, but most of all, Bessie loved preaching the Word.
Bessie leaves to cherish her precious memories, one son, Cozy Milton of Peoria; one daughter, Lolita Milton of Peoria; one brother, James Sanders of Peoria; one sister, Surfiner Myrick of Peoria; and six grandchildren; along with a host of great-grandchildren and other family members and friends.
In addition to Bessie's parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by eight children, four sisters, three brothers and one grandson.
Services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior at T. W. Parks Colonial Chapel. Minister Beola Walls will officiate. Bessie will be laid to rest in Springdale Cemetery.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019