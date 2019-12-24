Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Sharbel Catholic Church
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Sharbel Catholic Church
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Sharbel Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sharbel Catholic Church
Bethany A. Witherell

Bethany A. Witherell Obituary
Bethany A. Witherell
PEORIA - Bethany A. Witherell, 46, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at 2:49 a.m. at her home.
She was born on July 29, 1973, in Peoria to Thomas C. and Sharon M. Reader Camper. She married William D. Witherell on June 23, 1995, in Peoria. He survives, along with her parents of Peoria Heights; one son, Anthony at home; sister, Karen Camper of Peoria; and two brothers, Tom Camper of Peoria and Mark (Laura) Camper of Atlanta, GA. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She earned a B.A. degree in IT from Franklin University. Bethany worked as a Help Desk Manager at Bradley University.
She was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church.
A funeral Mass will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10 am at St. Sharbel Catholic Church, with Fr. Bechara Awada officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the church, with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Further visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for an education fund for her son, Anthony, in care of CEFCU.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
