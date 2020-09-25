Bette Dimmitt
MAPLETON ~ Bette Eileen Dimmitt, 79, of Mapleton, passed away at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin.
Born April 3, 1941 in Mapleton to Verne R. and Hazel Lucille "Sally" (Schoonover) Schoaf, she married William Franklin "Bill" Dimmitt on June 12, 1960 in Mapleton. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Barbara Dimmitt of Peoria; one son, Bradley "Brad" (Sherry) Dimmitt of Glasford; and one grandson, Austin Dimmitt of Edwardsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Becky Jackson on May 31, 2000; and one sister, Jeanette Kohlmeier.
Bette had worked at the Glasford Grocery Store as a meat wrapper for several years. She also worked in the housekeeping department at many area nursing homes, including Bel-Wood Nursing Home and Beuhler Home, both in Peoria.
Bette enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, sewing, gardening, horses, and her pets. She will be remembered for her great love of her family, especially her grandson, Austin.
Private graveside services will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timber-Hollis Fire Department, 401 South Glasford Road, Glasford, IL 61533.
