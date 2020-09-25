1/1
Bette Dimmitt
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bette Dimmitt
MAPLETON ~ Bette Eileen Dimmitt, 79, of Mapleton, passed away at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin.
Born April 3, 1941 in Mapleton to Verne R. and Hazel Lucille "Sally" (Schoonover) Schoaf, she married William Franklin "Bill" Dimmitt on June 12, 1960 in Mapleton. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Barbara Dimmitt of Peoria; one son, Bradley "Brad" (Sherry) Dimmitt of Glasford; and one grandson, Austin Dimmitt of Edwardsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Becky Jackson on May 31, 2000; and one sister, Jeanette Kohlmeier.
Bette had worked at the Glasford Grocery Store as a meat wrapper for several years. She also worked in the housekeeping department at many area nursing homes, including Bel-Wood Nursing Home and Beuhler Home, both in Peoria.
Bette enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, sewing, gardening, horses, and her pets. She will be remembered for her great love of her family, especially her grandson, Austin.
Private graveside services will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timber-Hollis Fire Department, 401 South Glasford Road, Glasford, IL 61533.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Funeral Homes, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved