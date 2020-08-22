Bette Grimm
PEORIA - Bette Grimm, 78, of Peoria passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.
A mother to all, her own children, grandchildren, all her sisters, brother, nieces and nephews. She never missed birthdays, births, christenings, confirmations, communions and graduations from pre-k through college and even Bar Mitzvahs. Everyone loved and adored her. Her smile and laughter were infectious, always making sure everyone felt like the most important person in the room. Bette loved life and lived every day to its fullest whether summers/falls in Peoria or winter/spring in Naples, Florida. She will be remembered as the best mom, wife, sister, aunt and friend. Her grandchildren will especially remember her chocolate chip cookies and fudge!
Bette graduated from the Academy of our Lady High School in 1959 and received her teacher's certificate from Western Illinois University in 1961.
She is survived by her husband, Ollie Grimm; four children, Chuck (Rose) Bucklar, Jim (Lisa) Bucklar, Tom (Tessie) Bucklar and Liz (Stoney) Jockisch; as well as sisters, Jayne Shapiro and Bernie Judd; and brother, Jim Markey.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Chuck Bucklar; parents, Emmett and Annamae Markey; and sister, Marilyn Cismoski.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights on Monday, August 24, 2020. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, also at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, with Msgr. Jason Gray officiating, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the mass. Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church (www.stthomaspeoria.org
); or The John Ridder Foundation for Aortic Health (www.johnritterfoundation.org
).
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
.