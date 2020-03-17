|
Bette Myers
PEORIA - Bette Louise Myers, age 93, of Peoria passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Born February 3, 1927, in Canton to the late George and Violet Coons Howard, she married Loren Myers on October 27, 1946, in Peoria Heights. He passed away on March 8, 2015, in East Peoria.
Bette was a retired beautician who had previously been employed at Block & Kuhl in the millinery department. A lover of flowers and gardening, Bette was an avid reader and attended Groveland Missionary Church.
She is survived by her children, Glenda (Craig) Kampwerth of Canton, Randy Myers of Peoria and Ricky (Thom Krokstrom) Myers of Peoria; grandsons, Alex, Adam and Shawn; and one great-granddaughter.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staffs of Generations at Peoria Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice for the care they provided Bette.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020