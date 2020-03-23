|
Bettejo C. Fisher
WASHINGTON - Bettejo C. Fisher, 87, of Schaumburg, IL, formerly of Washington, IL, died at 1:50 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Friendship Village in Schaumburg, IL.
Born on May 20, 1932, in Charleston, IL, to Paul Joseph and Gladys E. Seaman Cunningham, she married Don L. Fisher on November 3, 1957, in Springfield, IL. He preceded her in death on August 27, 2012, in Peoria.
Her parents also preceded her in death.
Surviving are 1 son, David (Maria) Fisher of Covington, WA; 1 daughter, Jennifer (Tom Poklen) Fisher of Roselle, IL; 1 sister, Ellen (Bill) Fondren of Inverness, FL; 3 grandsons, Damien (Emma) Fisher, Seth Fisher and Kolbe Fisher; 2 great-granddaughters, Lillian Robin Fisher and Abigail Jo Fisher; and her granddog, Maisie Dobbsie.
Bettejo was a graduate of MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL, and attended graduate school at Syracuse University and the University of Colorado.
She taught in Springfield, IL, for 6 years, and then taught at Central Grade School in Washington for 24 years, retiring in 1994. Most of those years were spent in 1st Grade.
Bettejo was an active member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School, was active with the high school youth group, MYF, and enjoyed being a part of the Shawl Ministry. She also was the head of the Education Department at the church, served on the Pastor/Parish Committee and was on the planning committee for the construction of the new church building. She loved being part of such a wonderful church family.
She served in the WCHS Athletic Booster Club for several years and was an avid animal lover, especially dogs. She enjoyed reading, knitting, sewing, being in book clubs and playing bridge.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. A private burial of cremated remains will be at her church columbarium.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Baby Fold in Bloomington, PAWS – Chicago, or One Collective, Attn: Receipting Dept., 2155 Point Blvd., Suite 200, Elgin, IL 60123.
Bettejo's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020