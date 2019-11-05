|
Bettie M. Isonhart
PEORIA - Bettie M. Isonhart, 95, of Peoria passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Heddington Oaks.
She was born on September 19, 1924, in Canton, IL, to Ray V. and Grace (Custer) Francis. She married Charles J. Isonhart in 1941 and he preceded her in death on December 2, 1985.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; infant daughter, Gracie; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her children, Sandra K. Behm of Peoria, Patsy A. Tucker of Oklahoma City, OK, Rosalie Jennings of Peoria, Charles (Leslie) Isonhart of Peoria and Thomas Isonhart of Peoria; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe (Mary) Francis, James (Marilyn) Miller, Aleric Miller and Roberta Daisy (Lloyd) Corbett, all of California; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Pastor Jack Thompson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019