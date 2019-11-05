Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie Isonhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie M. Isonhart


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettie M. Isonhart Obituary
Bettie M. Isonhart
PEORIA - Bettie M. Isonhart, 95, of Peoria passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Heddington Oaks.
She was born on September 19, 1924, in Canton, IL, to Ray V. and Grace (Custer) Francis. She married Charles J. Isonhart in 1941 and he preceded her in death on December 2, 1985.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; infant daughter, Gracie; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her children, Sandra K. Behm of Peoria, Patsy A. Tucker of Oklahoma City, OK, Rosalie Jennings of Peoria, Charles (Leslie) Isonhart of Peoria and Thomas Isonhart of Peoria; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe (Mary) Francis, James (Marilyn) Miller, Aleric Miller and Roberta Daisy (Lloyd) Corbett, all of California; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Pastor Jack Thompson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -