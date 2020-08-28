Bettie "B.J." Triebel
PEORIA - Bettie Jo (B. J.) Triebel, 93, formerly of Peoria and Dallas, TX, passed away peacefully at home in Sterling Estates, Marietta, GA (where she had been living since late January) on August 20, 2020.
Born to Joseph and Ella Muyres in Mannford, OK; she spent her early childhood in Missouri, prior to her Mother's remarriage to Eugene Gabriel, when the family moved to Peoria. B. J. was a graduate of Woodruff High School, and the University of Illinois, Champaign, with degrees in Psychology and Sociology. She married John H. Triebel (Jack) and together for eighteen years, they raised four children. During that period of her life she was active in civic and charitable work. While a member of the Junior League of Peoria, she served as President and received their Volunteer of the Year Award. In 1968, B. J. relocated to Dallas, TX where she established a career in business, beginning as an executive secretary for UNICEF, The Republic Bank, Dallas Federal Savings and Loan, and finally on to the University of Dallas in Marketing, creating award winning publications. She was a member of the Highland Park Presbyterian Church and the Junior League of Dallas. Retiring back to Peoria in 1994, she did not slow down. She became an active member of the Peoria County Republican Women, Methodist Service League, Opera Board, and the First Federated Church.
B. J.'s surviving family members include: a half sister Marno (Ed) Patterson of Lamar, MO, half brother Steve (Marilyn) Muyres of Conway, AR; four children Leslie (Dean) Charlton of Prescott, AZ, Hunter (Shirley) Triebel of Peoria, IL, Melissa (Kirk) Malmberg of Marietta, GA, and David Triebel of Dallas, TX; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
A private interment at Resurrection Mausoleum will be held to honor her life.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
.