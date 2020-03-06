Home

Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel
208 S Mccoy
Granville, IL 61326
(815) 339-2231
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Toluca, IL
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Toluca, IL
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Toluca, IL
1936 - 2020
Betty Ann Nuske Obituary
Betty Ann Nuske
HENNEPIN — Betty Ann Nuske, 83, of Hennepin passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca. Pastor Nathan Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Toluca.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Toluca. Additional visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Toluca.
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Betty was born on November 29, 1936, in Lincoln to Robert "Tom" and Velda Pauline (Snow) Mix. She married Donald Nuske on October 18, 1959, in Wenona. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2015.
Survivors include one son, Joseph (Gina) Nuske of LaSalle; one daughter, Judy (Marty) Moreno of Granville; three brothers, John (Sara) Mix of Alexandria, VA, Jim (Kathy) Mix of Spring Valley and David Mix of Utica; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Mix of Utica and Jeanette Nuske of Washburn; one grandson, Colton Edward Nuske and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; one brother, Bill; and son, Jerry.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church at 200 N Hickory St., Toluca, IL 61369.
Online condolences may be made to her family at www.dcfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
