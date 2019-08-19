|
Betty Arline Flexsenhar
PEKIN - Betty Arline Flexsenhar, 93, of Pekin passed away and went to be with her Savior at 2:29 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her home.
Arline, as she was known by her family, was born on April 12, 1926, in rural Logan County at the Wiemer farm. She was the daughter of Wesley C. and Johannah Marie (Mammen) Wiemer. She married Willis Edwin Flexsenhar on June 3, 1950, in Decatur. He died on July 14, 2007, in Pekin.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers, Weldon W. and Robert C. Wiemer.
She is survived by two daughters, Dianne M. (Timothy) Applegren of Washington and Denise A. (Robert) Cox of Dunlap; five grandchildren, Erica N. (Jeff) Locke of Peoria, Garrett J. Sanders of Sunnyland and Jordan M. Applegren, Aubri J. Applegren and Averi G. Applegren, all of Washington; one sister, Alta Mardelle Neumann of Peoria; three nieces; and two nephews.
She had worked for Hiram Walkers, Spiegel's Catalog, Arlan's Department Store and with the war effort during her teen years.
Arline enjoyed reading, listening to music, especially Jimmy Swaggart, traveling, gardening and had a small business with her husband, painting and designing apparel. Both she and her husband were dedicated Chicago Cubs fans. She always loved to go to church and was a faithful member of Christian Assembly Church in Peoria for over forty years.
Her celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Christian Assembly Church in Peoria. Pastor Terry Goode will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial donations may be made to the Christian Assembly Church, 521 NE Monroe St., Peoria, IL 61603.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019