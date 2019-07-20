|
Betty Doyle
PEKIN - Betty Lou Doyle, 88, of rural Pekin passed away at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Timbercreek Rehab and Health Care in Pekin.
Born Nov. 10, 1930, in Forest City to James Henry and Elsie Elizabeth (Eddy) Beams, she married Donald Anthony Doyle on Dec. 19, 1953, in Peoria. He died on May 30, 2016, in Peoria.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James A. Beams; one sister, Grace A. LaFary; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Doyle.
Surviving are one son, Patrick S. Doyle of Peoria; one daughter, Donita (Terry) Elmore of Pekin; four grandchildren, Kristin Elmore and Kylie Elmore, both of Pekin, and Keegan Doyle and Camden Doyle, both of Peoria; one brother, Charles E. "Butch" Beams of Kilbourne; and two sisters, Patricia A. "Patty" (Olie) Atterberry and Bonnie J. Dick, both of Petersburg. Betty was expecting a great-granddaughter, Aubrey More, in September.
Betty was a 1948 graduate of Kilbourne High School. She worked for Caterpillar, Inc. as a clerk in the safety department from 1948 to 1957. She then worked for Greiner Electric in Tremont as a secretary for several years. Betty was a clerk in Tremont at Vern's Super Value, which later became Arnett's, for 22 years, retiring in 1992.
Betty was an avid reader, enjoyed flower gardening and liked to sew. She was of the Baptist faith.
Her memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Judy Steger Kennedy will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Central Illinois Chapter, 614 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614; or Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 20 to July 22, 2019