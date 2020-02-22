|
|
Betty Flora
PEORIA - Betty Flora, 95, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Moorings Park in Naples.
Betty was born on July 24, 1924, to Horace and Hester (Brooks) Trollope in Columbus, Kansas. She met John "Ted" Flora in Joplin, Missouri, when she was 18. Ted was in the army. They were married on July 17, 1943, in San Luis Obispo, California, where Ted was stationed. Four months after their wedding, Betty and Ted drove a 1930 Ford Model A cross country, in the winter, to get to Ted's next military assignment on the East coast. Betty attended the University of Missouri while Ted was serving in Europe. After the war, they made their home in Peoria and built up the family business, Hagerty Brothers Company. Ted passed away in 2005. They enjoyed 63 years together.
Betty is survived by three children, Peggy Flora Zalucha (the late L. Anthony) of Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin, Scott Flora (Debi) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Susan Flora Fellerhoff (Randy) of Peoria, IL. Betty had 6 grandchildren, Whitney Vincent (Loren), Jeff Crowell, Bradley Flora, Robin Coffeen (Aaron), Larkin Flora and Christi Fellerhoff. Betty was the proud great-grandmother to five.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and daughter, Ellen Flora.
One year after Ted's passing, Betty met Stan Schottland. Betty and Stan enjoyed a wonderful friendship for the next 10 years. Stan passed away in 2016.
Betty was a lifelong learner. She became interested in alternative health in the 70s, which became her passion. She was a generous hostess, reader, health advisor, traveler, boater, camper, matchmaker, PROLIFIC letter writer and friend to many. She had a wonderful life, filled with love and adventure.
She had been in memory care for 3 years, and hospice more recently. The family would like to thank the staff at Moorings Park, where Betty lived for 15 years, as well as Avow Hospice, for their compassionate care of Betty.
Cremation rites have been accorded through Hodges Funeral Home. Betty's family will honor her life in a private remembrance.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's honor to Avow Hospice (non profit 501c3), 1095 B Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105, avowcares.org.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020