Betty Franklin
TOULON - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Franklin, 86, of Toulon passed away at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at her home.
Betty was born on January 14, 1933, in Kewanee, the daughter of William and Myrl (Davis) Cinnamon. She married Delmar D. "Deb" Franklin on August 7, 1950, in Arkansas. He passed away on June 13, 2006, in Toulon.
Surviving are daughter, Deborah (Fulvio Zerla) Franklin of Toulon; daughter-in-law, La Von (Dave) Swanson of Geneseo; four grandchildren, Max (Morayma) Zerla of Woodstock, Tony (Rebekah) Franklin of Campbellsville, KY, Curtis (Kristin) Franklin of East Peoria and Emma (Daniel) Mullin of Mt. Pleasant, IA; two great-grandchildren, Delilah and William Mullin; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William A. Franklin; brother, William Cinnamon; and sister, Mary Martha McCurdy.
Betty worked alongside her husband for many years at Franklin's Small Engine Repair in Toulon. She lovingly cared for him for 43 years, following a car accident that left him paralyzed. She was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Toulon United Methodist Church, the Stark County Genealogical Society and the Toulon Public Library Board, where she held the position of secretary for many years.
Betty's funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Toulon United Methodist Church. The Rev. Sidney Davis Jr. will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Haskell-Hott Funeral Homes in Toulon. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memory Gardens in Kewanee.
Memorials may be made to Toulon United Methodist Church or Stark County Genealogical Society.
Condolences may be left for Betty's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellhott.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019