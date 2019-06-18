|
Betty Garman
EUREKA - Betty W. Garman, 88, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her residence.
Betty was born on September 2, 1930, in Indianapolis, IN, a daughter of Ben and Sophia Schubach Warnack. She married James A. Garman on March 28, 1956, in Decatur, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Steve (Glenda) Garman of Eureka and Jeff (Carol) Garman of Colfax; one daughter, Ann Marie (Edward) Brady of Colorado Springs, CO; son-in-law, Dean Kenyon of Germantown Hills, IL; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Marla Diane Kenyon; one granddaughter, Kristina Renee Garman; one brother; and one sister.
Betty attended Millikin University before graduating from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing (Chicago) and later earning a BS in Nursing from University of Illinois. After raising her family as a full-time mother, she worked as a Registered Nurse at Illinois Central College in Student Health Services and at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.
She volunteered at the Women's Pregnancy Center in Peoria and Red Cross Blood Drives in Eureka. In her younger years, she hosted CEF Good News Clubs at her home in Eureka and taught a women's Precept Bible Study in Eureka and Washington. Betty served on the board of Maple Lawn Homes for 12 years. Her musical love was the violin. She gave lessons and played in various orchestras, including the Peoria Pops and Bradley Chamber Orchestra.
Betty was a member of New Castle Bible Church in Mackinaw, where her Celebration Worship Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019. Pastor Kevin Sauder will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Castle Bible Church in Mackinaw. Private family burial will be held in the church cemetery.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Castle Bible Church in Mackinaw or Peoria Rescue Ministries-Women's Pregnancy Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 18 to June 20, 2019