Betty Good
1936 - 2020
Betty Good
MORTON - Betty L. Good, 83, of Morton passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Villas of Hollybrook in Morton.
She was born on October 14, 1936, in Chandlerville, Ill., to Leroy and Helen (Stuhmer) Ray. She married Wendell Good on February 9, 1957, in Kilbourne, Ill. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2017.
Betty is survived by her four children, Michael (Deborah) Good of Lake Sherwood, Mo., Gary (Sharla) Good of Indianapolis, Ind., Linda Good of Frisco, Texas, and Kevin (Lina) Good of Morton; six grandchildren, Doug, Brittany (Bradley) Houck, Matthew, Caleb, Jared and Levi; two great-grandchildren, Jared and Nadia; one sister, Ruth (Larry) Snider of Rantoul, Ill.; many nieces and nephews; and her rescue dog, Piper.
Betty traveled all over the world with her husband, Wendell, as travel hosts for Morton Community Bank.
Betty loved living at Hollybrook and cherished all of her friends in Morton. She was highly creative and had a sharp wit and wisdom that endeared her to many. Her love for her Lord, Jesus, was evident to all.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Grace Church, 1325 E Jefferson St., Morton, IL 61550.
Memorials may be made to CMTA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

