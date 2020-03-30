|
Betty Hodel
ROANOKE - Betty Louise Hodel, 86, of Roanoke passed peacefully from this life at 7:26 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020, on the farm where she spent most of her life, surrounded by the family she dearly loved.
She was born on August 13, 1933, to Louis and Louise (Mueller) Zimmerman in Forrest, IL. She married William Hodel of Roanoke on June 12, 1955. He died on August 16, 2014.
Surviving are two sons, Brent (Marge) and Brad (Patty), both of Roanoke; two daughters, Boni (Edward) Stoller of Bayfield, Colorado, and Barbara Jones of Roanoke; one brother, Allen (Melba) Zimmerman of Fairbury; twelve grandchildren, Sarah (Danny) Bertsch, Nathan (Jamie) Hodel, Angie (Robey) Shuck, Dustin (Mandy) Hodel, Erin (Caleb) Leman, Seth (Angie) Hodel, Michael Stoller, Kristi (Joel) Leman, Jared (Rebeka) Stoller, David Stoller, Nick (Jenna) Sizemore and Elizabeth Lowder; and thirty great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandsons, Brian and Jacob Hodel; six brothers, Vern, Henry, Ernie, Perry, Glen and her twin, Robert Zimmerman; and four sisters, Josephine Schlatter, Leora Jean Aberle, Gladys Marjorie Kaisner and Marion Nussbaum.
After leaving high school, Betty worked as a dental assistant until marrying her beloved Bill. She became a farm wife and homemaker, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She operated a cake decorating business from her home for many years. Betty gave her life to the Lord many years ago and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a positive attitude and was always a joy to be with. She loved deeply, and was deeply loved by everyone who knew her.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no visitation. That suited Betty just fine because she didn't want anybody looking at her anyway. Private family services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Although the attendance is private, the event will be open for the public via live streamed video by clicking the link at the roanokeacchurch.org web page. For those who do not have internet, you may listen to the services by telephone at 1-866-210-1669, Access Code: 9023904#.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke or Apostolic Christian Harvest Call.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent and shared with the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020