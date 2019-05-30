|
|
Betty (Russell) Hoskins
EAST PEORIA - Betty (Russell) Hoskins, age 84, of East Peoria, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 3:15 a.m. at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born Sep. 8, 1934 in Stone County, Missouri to Webster and Grace (Wilks) Russell. She married Paul Hoskins on June 16, 1951 in Peoria. He passed away March 19, 1981 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Phyllis Means, and two brothers-in-law, O.J Means and Dale Means.
Survivors include one daughter, Lisa (Jon Starkey) Smith of East Peoria, one son, Steve (Susie) Hoskins of East Peoria, one son-in-law, Frank Smith, five grandsons: Tyler Hoskins, Griffin Smith, Trevor Hoskins, Tad Hoskins, Gavin Smith, three step-grandsons: Luke (Patricia) Starkey, Andrew Starkey and Jake Starkey. She is also survived by two sisters: Shirley Means, Janice (Don) Hamby and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was the "Cookie Lady" at the Original Cookie Company at Northwoods Mall for 15 years retiring in 1999. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria. She also was known as Grandma Betty to many family and friends.
Visitation will be Monday June 3, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services on Tuesday.
Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center on Rt. 91 in Peoria or the Theresa Tracy Trot Strive to Survive Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 30 to June 1, 2019