|
|
Betty Irene Roger
PEORIA - Betty Irene Roger, 92, of Peoria, IL passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Heritage Health Care in Chillicothe, IL.
Betty was born August 13, 1926 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Carl and Gertrude (Taylor) Laaser. Her mother died while giving birth to her, so she was raised by her Father Carl and Stepmother Alberta May, until her father's passing when she was 12. She was then raised by her grandparents, until they passed and she was then raised by her Aunt Margie and Uncle Russell Smith.
She married Alvin L. Roger on Sept. 18, 1946. He preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2009. Also preceding her in death are her parents, stepmother, son-in-law, Ed Chamblin, Aunt Margie Smith and Uncle Russell Smith.
She is survived by her 4 daughters, Jackie Chamblin, Sandy (Jim) Adam, Patti (Randy) Way and Sherry Lopeman; 6 grandchildren; 11 Great-Grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Pastor Jack Thompson will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Health in Chillicothe and Harbour Lights Hospice for the loving and amazing care they gave our mother.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbour Lights Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019